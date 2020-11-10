Armstrong Delivers 45' Pilot Boat to Alaska

Port Angeles, Wash. boatbuilder Armstrong Marine USA said it recently delivered the 45’8” by 16’ semi-displacement catamaran, Serac, to the National Park Service (NPS) for use in Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, in Alaska.

NPS selected Armstrong Marine’s proposal to build the Jutson Marine design in a competitive solicitation process last year. The vessel will be utilized for crew/cargo transfer and pilot operations in the park.

The shaft and wheel propulsion system is comprised of twin John Deere 200-horsepower diesel engines, Glendinning controls, ZF85A marine gears, NIBRAL propellers, and Optimus EPS steering. 300-gallon fuel capacity and a Furuno electronics package with autopilot provide critical range and navigation capabilities.

Exterior customizations include a walk-through transom to twin swim platforms, welded aluminum tow post, Rigid LED flood lights, and courtesy lights under the gunwales. The spacious bow deck features 10 recessed cargo tie-downs along with a Kinematics anchor winch. Rubber fendering protects the hull when working alongside other vessels.

In the raised pilothouse, upper, lower, and look-up windows ensure superior visibility. Two Bentley Mariner shock-mitigating seats at the helm and a 4-person bench seat/berth combo accommodate captain and crew. The heated main cabin provides bench seating for 12 passengers, a dinette that converts to double berth, and head with hot water.

Thoughtfully placed handrails throughout allow for safe and secure personnel transfers. A removable davit with Lifesling 3 and hoisting tackle can be quickly deployed in the event of a man overboard emergency.

NPS’ contract with Armstrong Marine also included a heavy-duty trailer for Serac, supplied by HOSTAR Marine Transport Systems.

(Photo: Armstrong Marine USA)

(Photo: Armstrong Marine USA)

(Photo: Armstrong Marine USA)

(Photo: Armstrong Marine USA)

(Photo: Armstrong Marine USA)

(Photo: Armstrong Marine USA)