Asahi Kasei’s Vessel Motors Monitoring Solution Gets ClassNK Recognition

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products and Solutions to monitoring service for ocean vessel motors, V-MO, developed by Asahi Kasei Engineering Corporation.

ClassNK has confirmed that the DSS notations (MM, CNS, SM), which indicate ships with advanced digital technology, can be applied to ClassNK-registered vessels equipped with the product.

Short for Vessel Vibration Visualization Monitor, the V-MO offers condition monitoring service optimized for marine motors. It features algorithm that allows proper monitoring even in the vibration environment unique to vessels.

With the V-MO, the onboard conditions are continuously monitored, and the data collected in the cloud is utilized to manage the entire fleet.

If V-MO detects a possible malfunction, repairs and parts can be arranged before the ship arrives at port, enabling planned maintenance. Also, by carrying out inspections and repairs based on signs of malfunction, the scope of repairs can be limited, reducing maintenance costs, according to Asahi Kasei Engineering.