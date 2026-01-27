Asia Pacific Maritime Returns to Singapore with Next-Gen Energy Focus

Asia Pacific Maritime (APM), Asia’s premier exhibition and conference for Shipbuilding & Marine, Workboat, Offshore, and Electric & Hybrid Marine, will return for its 19th instalment, from 25-27 March 2026 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, with its largest edition to date. Anchored by the theme “Future of Vessels, Solutions for Tomorrow”, APM 2026 is set to convene the global leaders to examine how the next energy technologies and innovation are driving the future of maritime.

As decarbonisation targets intensify and digital innovation accelerates, the maritime sector is entering a decisive phase of energy transition. Energy is now the force behind the progress of maritime decarbonisation, including newbuild specifications, fuel strategies, operational optimisation, and the capital and contracts that back them.

Driven by this momentum, APM 2026, opening with a welcome address from Guest-of-Honour Ang Wee Keong, Chief Executive, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), will present a sold-out exhibition featuring over 700 exhibitors, featuring 18 pavilions across six exhibition halls. The exhibition spotlights solutions tied to the use of alternative fuels, electric and hybrid technologies, wind assisted propulsion and solutions influencing decarbonisation.

On the conference side, APM will welcome close to 100 global speakers, covering key topics including Future Fuels & Zero Emission Ships, Next-Gen Shipbuilding: Design, Build, Retrofit & Repair; Electric & Hybrid Power; Finance, Risk & Insurance for the Future Fleet; Maritime Cybersecurity; and Smart & Autonomous Ships.

Weichai,one of the world's largest industrial equipment manufacturers, commented, “APM is the largest meeting place in Asia and has played a pivotal role in accelerating our growth across the region, since establishing our presence in Singapore. Returning for our tenth appearance at APM in 2026, we look forward to presenting our largest and most ambitious showcase yet.”

“Earlier this month, we celebrated the successful completion of a 1,000-hour sea trial of Pinnacle Marine’s (Singapore) President 100. The vessel,operated by Prestige Ocean Pte Ltd, is the first of its kind vessel powered entirely by 100% biodiesel made from renewable feedstock and by B100 engines manufactured by Weichai. This milestone will be commemorated during a testing certification ceremony alongside partners NTU’s Maritime Energy & Sustainable Development Centre of Excellence (MESD) and the China Classification Society Singapore at APM, and we are excited to feature our B100 product series at our booth.”

Exhibition Highlights New Energy Pathways to Cleaner Shipping

Electrification continues to gain traction as one of the most immediate pathways to reducing emissions at sea, and battery systems, in particular, are enabling shipowners and operators to improve efficiency without compromising operational reliability.

“Battery electrification will help ship owners and operators to immediately improve vessel efficiency and reduce fuel consumption and GHG emissions. The vessel’s power plant needs to be flexible and adaptable, so that it can still use traditional combustion engines to support the demand but also draw on batteries, which support the power plant to improve overall efficiency. As such, future-proof design should already be included at the new-build phase,” said Jan-Erik Räsänen, Chief Technology Officer at Foreship, part of RINA.

Reflecting this shift, APM 2026 will feature leading electric and battery technology providers, including AYK Energy, CALB, Eve Energy, MT Power, Roypow, and Shenzhen Racern Technology.

To support shipowners and operators more closely, APM 2026 introduces a new feature – the Electric & Hybrid Consultation Lounge. The lounge brings together experts from key industry stakeholders, including the Maritime Battery forum, CharIN, the International Electric Maritime Association (IEMA) and the Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association (ZESTAs), to provide practical guidance in achieving more efficient operations. Discussions will focus on four critical areas shaping adoption: high-power charging in e-mobility, maritime battery systems, next-generation electric marine technologies and zero-emission shipping.

In the renewables aspect, wind propulsion is re-emerging as a viable decarbonisation pathway for deep-sea shipping, and APM will present cutting-edge equipment in wind propulsion. It was reported by Clarksons that there were 89 vessels adorned with a wind-propulsion system in December 2025, and the International Windship Association (IWSA) commented in the same month that there are indications of up to 130 of these vessels under construction, scheduled for delivery by 2028.

In response, APM 2026 spotlights wind-enabled solutions that can propel future fleets, with exhibitors including Chantiers de l’Atlantique (CDL), CWS Morel, Dealfeng New Energy Technology, Econowind BV and Norsepower Oy Ltd.

Visitors can also expect prominent exhibitors who are advancing alternative fuels, sustainable engine solutions, and technology that drives operational efficiency, including Advanced Polymer Coatings, DAIHATSU INFINEARTH, International Paint, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine System Asia, Nippon Paint Marine, PPG Coatings, Rolls-Royce Solutions Asia Pte Ltd (MTU), Siemens Energy, VINSSEN, Volvo Group, Yanmar Power Solutions and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Conference Focuses on Turning Momentum into Measurable Impact

As innovative vessel concepts move from pilots to live deployment, the three-day conference focuses on how the maritime industry can translate ambition into action.Keynote panel “The Maritime State of Play & What’s Next for Asia” will bring together leadership perspectives on decarbonisation, digitalisation, and shifting trade flows to answer key questions that can shape the industry’s next decade: What strategic bets on technology and fuel innovation will deliver real competitive advantage? What role will Asia play in setting global standards and driving the next wave of maritime innovation?

Keynote panellist Joey Chua, Vice-Chair, Digitalisation Committee, Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) commented, “As the demand for shipping grows, it becomes clear that digitalisation plays a crucial role beyond a tool for efficiency. Leveraging digital tools becomes a key factor in capability-building, and for real progress to be made, adoption needs to happen across the maritime ecosystem, involving key stakeholders such as shipowners, port operators, regulatory bodies and more. I look forward to the discussions at APM that will explore the practical pathways to accelerate the adoption of digital tools, while remaining commercially viable, within Asia’s maritime community.”