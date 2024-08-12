ASRY Appoints Ahmed AlAbri as CEO

The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) announced that Dr. Ahmed AlAbri has been appointed the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the shipyard, effective August 2024.

AlAbri has more than 25 years of experience in the field, having served a variety of executive roles in the regional maritime industry. He holds a PhD in operational and environmental management of shipyards and ports from the University of Portsmouth – UK in addition to a master’s degree in maritime engineering sciences from the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, and a bachelor’s degree in naval architecture from the same university.

Aymen bin Tawfeeq AlMoayed, ASRY chairman of the board of directors, said, “We are naturally proud to have one of the most experienced and competent leaders rising up our executive management team.”

ASRY is a Bahrain-based shipyard specializing in ship repair, maintenance, and fabrication services. Established in 1977, ASRY serves both commercial and naval vessels in the Arabian Gulf region.