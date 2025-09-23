ASRY Celebrates End of its 2025 Summer Internship Program

The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) has brought its annual summer internship program to a close for a group of university students from across the Kingdom. The occasion was marked during a ceremony held at the company's headquarters in Hidd, attended by the Vice-President for Corporate Support, Shaikh Duaij bin Mohammed Al Khalifa.

The program lasted for two months, during which a number of trainees underwent a set of integrated training activities carefully prepared by the relevant departments at the company to suit the students' academic specializations, with the aim of enhancing their skills and effectively qualifying them to join the labor market in the future.

Speaking at the event, Shaikh Duaij said the company places great weight on programs designed for students. Such programs, he noted, polish practical skills and help young people gain the abilities they need. He also praised the efforts made by the Training Department and the relevant departments at the company, which welcomed the students over the course of two months. Their work opened doors for young Bahrainis to pick up real-world experience in the industrial and maritime fields. These efforts, he added, support young people as they seek to play a full part in Bahrain's national economy.

He ended by wishing the trainees success in their studies and careers, and a bright future filled with achievement.