ASRY Completes Multiple Rig Upgrades for ADES

The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) has completed several rig repair and upgrade projects for Saudi-based ADES Holding, strengthening the partnership between the two companies.

In 2025, several ADES jack-up rigs underwent major works at ASRY’s facilities in Bahrain.

The ADM-501 and ADM-504 units were prepared earlier in the year for drilling operations in Nigeria, while upgrade works on ADM-503 and ADM-511 were recently finalized ahead of upcoming drilling campaigns in Thailand and Brazil.

“This collaboration highlights ASRY’s position as a trusted partner for international offshore drilling companies and underlines its role as a regional hub for advanced Rig Repair and Conversion projects,” the company said in a statement.

To remind, ADES recently completed the acquisition of rival rig firm Shelf Drilling as part of a merger that created a global offshore drilling powerhouse. The combined group operates a fleet of over 80 offshore jack-ups, including more than 45 premium units across the world’s most attractive basins.

Founded in 1977, ASRY operates out of the Kingdom of Bahrain and offers a broad range of facilities including a 500,000 dwt dry-dock, two floating docks, multiple repair berths, slipways, and a full suite of engineering and fabrication workshops.

The company serves four core sectors, including ship repair and conversion, rig repair and conversion, naval repair and conversion, and fabrication and engineering.