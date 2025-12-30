Marine Link
Tuesday, December 30, 2025

ASRY Completes Multiple Rig Upgrades for ADES

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 30, 2025

(Credit: ASRY)

(Credit: ASRY)

The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) has completed several rig repair and upgrade projects for Saudi-based ADES Holding, strengthening the partnership between the two companies.

In 2025, several ADES jack-up rigs underwent major works at ASRY’s facilities in Bahrain.

The ADM-501 and ADM-504 units were prepared earlier in the year for drilling operations in Nigeria, while upgrade works on ADM-503 and ADM-511 were recently finalized ahead of upcoming drilling campaigns in Thailand and Brazil.

“This collaboration highlights ASRY’s position as a trusted partner for international offshore drilling companies and underlines its role as a regional hub for advanced Rig Repair and Conversion projects,” the company said in a statement.

To remind, ADES recently completed the acquisition of rival rig firm Shelf Drilling as part of a merger that created a global offshore drilling powerhouse. The combined group operates a fleet of over 80 offshore jack-ups, including more than 45 premium units across the world’s most attractive basins.

Founded in 1977, ASRY operates out of the Kingdom of Bahrain and offers a broad range of facilities including a 500,000 dwt dry-dock, two floating docks, multiple repair berths, slipways, and a full suite of engineering and fabrication workshops.

The company serves four core sectors, including ship repair and conversion, rig repair and conversion, naval repair and conversion, and fabrication and engineering.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Great Ships of 2025: Van Oord Boreas
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

engines, inc. Partners with Ultramar/Aquaworld for JD14 Marine Engine Launch in Cancún

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week