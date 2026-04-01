ASRY, stc Bahrain Launch Vehicle Fleet Management System

The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) completed the implementation of its vehicle fleet management and tracking system, developed in partnership with stc Bahrain, a digital enabler in the Kingdom.

This project, which forms part of a broader series of strategic initiatives between the two parties, aligns with ASRY’s ongoing efforts to enhance operational excellence and drive its digital transformation through the adoption of emerging technologies and the execution of high impact projects that support the company’s continued growth and development. The new system is expected to significantly improve operational efficiency and strengthen safety and compliance across ASRY’s fleet. By providing real time visibility, centralized control, and advanced tracking capabilities, the solution will help optimize asset utilization, reduce unproductive downtime, enable faster and more proactive incident response, activate predictive maintenance, and improve daily operational activities.

Mohammed Al Sharqawy, IT Senior Manager at ASRY, stated that the new integrated, cloud based vehicle tracking solution will play a key role in elevating safety and operational performance. He explained that the system provides real time fleet visibility, centralized control, and advanced tracking capabilities that support data driven decision making and enhance overall operational effectiveness, while aligning with ASRY’s broader digital transformation strategy.

He added that ASRY is poised to launch a series of strategic initiatives aimed at accelerating the adoption of advanced digital solutions and driving forward looking transformation across the organization efforts that will promote innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and further reinforce ASRY’s position as a leading global maritime player.