ASRY Taps Solar Power for Shipyard

Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) unveiled an innovative solar energy project that it says embodies the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to build a future based on sustainability and innovation.

The ASRY solar energy project is touted as the largest of its kind in the world in the ship repair and shipbuilding sector, in partnership with Kanoo CleanMax Renewables.

The total capacity of the solar power plant is 22.5MW in the first phase, plus 22MW in the second. The output will exceed 36 million kilowatt-hours per year in phase one and will exceed 71 million kilowatt-hours per year after phase two is completed. This will deliver yearly savings of more than $2m after both phases, as well as improving energy use and cutting operating costs.

Ayman bin Tawfeeq Almoayed, the Chairman of ASRY, said that the project is an environmental and strategic investment that signals ASRY’s firm resolve to support national efforts to achieve net-zero carbon neutrality and promote energy efficiency.

Image courtesy ASRY