AST Networks Expands into NavCom Systems

AST Networks has expanded into the navigation and communication (NavCom) system sector.

The move reflects their commitment to providing comprehensive communication solutions that address the evolving needs of the marine industry.

By integrating NavCom technologies with its existing suite of maritime IT solutions, AST Networks aims to offer unmatched operational efficiency, safety and compliance for maritime operators worldwide.

NavCom systems provide real-time data and alerts, helping prevent collisions, grounding, and other hazards. This ensures the safety of crews, vessels, and cargo, thereby reducing risks whilst enhancing operational security.

With advanced route optimization and real-time communication capabilities, integrated NavCom solutions allow for better route planning and execution. This results in significant fuel savings, reduced operational costs, and minimal environmental impact.

AST Networks says customers will benefit from the seamless integration of NavCom systems with their current IT infrastructure. The new offerings from AST Networks adhere to stringent maritime regulations, including the IMO 2021 Cybersecurity Measures and ISO 27001 standards.

Gregory Darling, Founder and Managing Director for AST Networks, said: “Expanding into navigation and communication systems is a natural progression for us. This strategic move allows us to offer more comprehensive solutions that not only enhance safety and efficiency, but also support the long-term success of our customers. We are dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of the maritime industry with innovative technology and unparalleled expertise.”



