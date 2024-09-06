AST Networks Introduces Hybrid Maritime Communication Solutions

AST Networks, a high-speed satellite connectivity provider, has introduced advanced hybrid communication solutions, to addressing the growing global demand for connectivity in remote and challenging environments.

With industries such as maritime, mining, and agriculture increasingly relying on uninterrupted, high-speed communication, AST Networks has launched hybrid solutions that blend the strengths of satellite and terrestrial networks for better communication capabilities.

As for maritime connectivity, AST Networks' hybrid maritime solutions utilize the latest High-Throughput Satellites (HTS) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) technologies, ensuring reliable communication for crew welfare, navigation, and operational management.

With global satellite coverage, vessels remain connected even in the most remote locations, enhancing safety and operational efficiency, according to the company.

“AST Networks is excited to lead the revolution in hybrid communication across both maritime and land sectors. By overcoming geographical limitations, we unlock new possibilities for innovation and growth for our customers,” said Marc Langeskov, Group Solutions Manager at AST Networks.