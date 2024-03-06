Asyad Shipping Taps LR for ESG Strategy and Reporting

Asyad Shipping, part of Asyad Group, and Lloyd’s Register (LR) have partnered to deliver the Omani national shipping company’s first ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) report, in line with the established Global Reporting frameworks.

Asyad Shipping, which operates a fleet of 85 vessels including gas carriers, very large crude carriers, product tankers and container ships, is one of the first maritime organisations in the Middle East to publish an ESG report.

ESG reporting has become a growing necessity in the shipping sector as environmental concerns, regulatory pressures, and stakeholder demands prompt companies to disclose their performance in areas such as emissions reduction, social responsibility and corporate governance.

Asyad Shipping’s ESG impact includes a variety of programs focused on decarbonization, ocean/land health restoration, as well as integrating business operations to promote integrity among the workforces.

Khalil, Al Balushi, VP- Marine, Asyad Shipping, said, “ESG reporting can benefit businesses by enhancing their reputation, providing access to capital, mitigating risks, improving market competitiveness, strengthening stakeholder relations, ensuring regulatory compliance, enhancing social presence and driving innovation and efficiency. These benefits can help align organisations with sustainability goals in an increasingly ESG-conscious environment.”