Auramarine Launches Ammonia Fuel Supply System

Auramarine has launched an ammonia fuel supply system designed in adherence to all safety, design and material requirements for the fuel.

The system is suitable for both two-stroke and four-stroke engines as well as other ammonia consumers. Safety measures include gas and leak detection, ammonia capture, reliquefying and ammonia release mitigation functions.

The system has been developed in collaboration with experts on ammonia as well as using findings from the HENNES research project which Auramarine participates in.

Full and ongoing training in the safe use and operation of the system will be provided to all customers as part of Auramarine’s lifecycle services offering.

The company is already receiving interest from shipowners, operators, OEMs and shipyards and expects to be ready for first delivery in 2026.



