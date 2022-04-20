Austal to Build Two More Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats for Australian Navy

The Australian Department of Defense will order an additional two Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats (ECCPB’s) for the Royal Australian Navy from shipbuilder Austal for $124 million. The two new vessels are in addition to the six Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats that are currently being delivered by Austal Australia for the Royal Australian Navy.

The announcement was made during a visit by Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, to Austal's Henderson Western Australia shipyard. Prime Minister Morrison was joined by Minister for Defense Industry, Melissa Price; Assistance Minister for Defense Andrew Hastie; Attorney General Senator Michaelia Cash; President of the Senate, Senator Slade Brockman and Liberal Candidate for the seat of Fremantle, Bill Koul.

Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said, “We are incredibly proud to be supporting the Royal Australian Navy by providing and enhancing fleet capability; working in collaboration with the Department of Defense and Industry partners.

“This announcement for additional Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats further strengthens and supports Australian sovereign shipbuilding capability and provides Austal, and our outstanding supply chain partners, with a level of continuity that will provide stability and security for the National Naval Shipbuilding Enterprise. Austal will also continue to invest and develop our facilities in Henderson to ensure we have the capability and capacity for the future program of work the Prime Minister has previously announced.

“Last month Austal delivered the first of the Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats, the ADV Cape Otway, in less than 2 years; overcoming the many challenges that materialized as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to continuing at pace, with all eight Evolved Cape Patrol Boats to be delivered through to 2024, providing long-term commitments to our supply chain partners in the Australian Shipbuilding Industry.”

The Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat is an evolution of Austal’s proven Cape-class Patrol Boat platform, first developed for the Australian Customs and Border Protection Service (now Australian Border Force) in 2013. With eight Capes delivered to the ABF over 2013-2015 and an additional two Capes delivered to the Royal Australian Navy in 2017, there are now ten Cape-class Patrol Boats operating around Australia. In 2021, Austal Australia delivered a further two Cape-class Patrol Boats to the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard.

Based on the original 58 meter aluminum monohull design, the Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats include several enhancements that further extend the capability of the vessel and the fleet. Crew capacity has been increased by 10 people, to now total 32 and quality-of-life provisions have been enhanced, ensuring those who operate the new vessels have connectivity to the outside world, regardless of the operating environment, the builder said.

The Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats will be utilized for a variety of constabulary and naval missions and play a critical role in Australia’s national security, as a high-performing, reliable and effective maritime asset for the Royal Australian Navy.

In addition to the Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat Project (SEA1445-1), Austal Australia is also currently delivering 21 Guardian-class Patrol Boats for the Australian Department of Defense under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project (SEA3036-1), with 14 patrol boats delivered since 2018.

Austal provides in-service support to both the Cape and Guardian-class Patrol Boat fleets through dedicated service centers located in Henderson, Western Australia; Cairns, Queensland; and Darwin, Northern Territory.