Austal Delivers First Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat to Australian Navy

Australian shipbuilding group Austal announced it has delivered the first of six Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats (ECCPB’s) to the Royal Australian Navy.

The 58-meter aluminum monohull patrol boat, ADV Cape Otway, is the first of six to be delivered to the Royal Australian Navy under a A$324 million contract awarded to Austal Australia in May 2020. With greater capability than the benchmark Cape-class Patrol Boats, the Evolved Capes feature new, larger amenities to accommodate up to 32 people, improved quality of life systems and advanced sustainment intelligence systems that will further enhance the Royal Australian Navy’s ability to fight and win at sea.

The vessel was officially accepted and named by the Minister for Defense, Peter Dutton at a ceremony held at Austal Australia’s Henderson, Western Australia, shipyard. He was accompanied by the Chief of the Royal Australian Navy, Vice Admiral Michael Noonan AO, and Head of Maritime Systems, Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group, Rear Admiral Wendy Malcolm CSM.

Speaking at the delivery ceremony, Austal CEO Paddy Gregg said the first Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat to be delivered reflects the collective skills, teamwork and capability of the national naval shipbuilding enterprise. “Sheds don’t build ships, people do. And it’s great to celebrate today with representatives from Austal, the Department of Defense, our proud supply chain partners and many more businesses in the defense industry across Australia,” Gregg said.

The vessel was constructed in approximately 18 months, employing approximately 400 people directly in Western Australia, and engaging more than 300 supply chain partners across Australia.

“This first Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat was a true team effort, drawing on the expertise, drive and commitment of hundreds of talented people who are fundamentally contributing to the national security of this country,” Gregg said. “Apprentices, university graduates, trainees, tradespeople and professionals; we’re not just building patrol boats, we’re designing and constructing (and indeed, sustaining) naval assets that are keeping Australia’s border secure.”

In 2022, Austal Australia is scheduled to deliver nine new naval ships to the Commonwealth of Australia, including four Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats for the Royal Australian Navy (SEA1445-1) and five Guardian-class Patrol Boats to the Department of Defense under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project (SEA3036-1).