Austal Delivers Latest Australian Navy Patrol Vessel

Australian shipbuilding group Austal announced it has delivered the seventh of 10 Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats (ECCPB’s) it is building under contract to the Royal Australian Navy.

Officially handed over at Austal’s Henderson, Western Australia shipyard, ADV Cape Solander is the first of two Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats scheduled for delivery to the Royal Australian Navy in CY2024.

“The Austal Australia team are continuing to demonstrate outstanding capability, productivity and efficiency with the Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat Project, that now comprises 10 vessels for the Royal Australian Navy,” Gregg Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said.

“Working closely with our valued supply chain partners and the project teams from the Department of Defense and Royal Australian Navy, the Austal Australia team is collaborating effectively to deliver sovereign capability for Australia.”

The SEA1445-1 Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat (ECCPB) project, initially constructing six 58-meter aluminum monohull patrol boats for the Royal Australian Navy from May 2020, was extended by two vessels in April 2022 and a further two vessels in February 2024, bringing the total to 10 vessels. ADV Cape Schanck, the 8th ECCPB, is scheduled for delivery in the second half of CY2024 and two further vessels remain under construction at Austal’s Henderson, Western Australia shipyard.

The Evolved Capes feature new, larger amenities to accommodate up to 32 people, improved quality of life systems and advanced sustainment intelligence systems that further enhance the Royal Australian Navy’s ability to fight and win at sea. The patrol boats will be utilized for a wide variety of constabulary and naval missions and play a critical role in Australia’s national security, as a high-performing, reliable and effective maritime asset.

In-service support for the Cape, Evolved Cape and Guardian-class Patrol Boat fleets operated by the Australian Border Force, Royal Australian Navy and Pacific Island nations is provided by Austal Australia through dedicated service centers located in Henderson, Western Australia; Cairns, Queensland; and Darwin, Northern Territory.

Austal Australia is also contracted to deliver 24 steel Guardian-class Patrol Boats to the Commonwealth of Australia under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project (SEA3036-1) and has delivered 20 vessels since 2018.