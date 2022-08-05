Austal Delivers Second Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat

Australian shipbuilding group Austal Limited announced its Austal Australia arm has delivered the second of eight Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats (ECCPB) to the Royal Australian Navy.

The vessel, ADV Cape Peron, was officially accepted by the Commonwealth of Australia.

Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer, Paddy Gregg said the delivery of the second Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat highlights the critical importance of the vessel as a capability to the Royal Australian Navy, and Australia’s national naval shipbuilding enterprise.

“The Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats are not only enhancing the Royal Australian Navy’s capability, but further strengthening Australia’s sovereign shipbuilding capability, which is more important than ever before,” Gregg said.

“Austal continues to engage over 300 defense industry partners across Australia to construct the Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats. We’re part of the national naval shipbuilding enterprise that is delivering enhanced capability for the Navy, protecting Australia’s borders, and maintaining security in our region.

“It’s a great source of pride for the entire Austal team knowing that we’re equipping our Navy, and our nation with the best possible patrol boat capability. Our congratulations and thanks go to the Navy, the Commonwealth, and our industry partners on this latest delivery.”

The 58-meter aluminum monohull patrol boat is the second of eight to be delivered to the Royal Australian Navy. The first Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat, ADV Cape Otway, was delivered in March 2022, following approximately 18 months construction. The six remaining vessels are in various stages of production at Austal’s Henderson, Western Australia shipyard and deliveries are scheduled progressively through to 2024.

With greater capability than the benchmark Cape-class Patrol Boats, the Evolved Capes feature new, larger amenities to accommodate up to 32 people, improved quality of life systems and advanced sustainment intelligence systems that further enhance the Royal Australian Navy’s ability to fight and win at sea, the builder said.

The Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat Project (SEA1445-1) is employing approximately 400 people directly in Western Australia and engaging more than 300 supply chain partners across Australia, according to Austal.

Austal Australia is also contracted to deliver 21 Guardian-class Patrol Boats to the Commonwealth of Australia under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project (SEA3036-1) and has delivered 15 vessels to date.