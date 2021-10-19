Austal Launches New Australian Navy Patrol Boat

Austal Australia launched the first of six Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats, to be constructed for the Royal Australian Navy at the company’s shipyard in Henderson, Western Australia.

Austal was awarded a $324 million contract by the Australian Department of Defense in May 2020 for the six 58 meter Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats, which include a number of enhancements that improve operational capability and crew capacity, compared to the vessels already in service with the Navy and Australian Border Force.

Austal Australia delivered eight Cape-class Patrol Boats for the Australian Border Force over 2013-2015 and a further two for the Navy in 2017.

Rear Admiral Wendy Malcolm, Head Maritime Systems Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group said the new Evolved Cape-class patrol Boats vessels will ensure the Navy is well-equipped to keep Australia’s borders safe.

Austal CEO Patrick Gregg said the launch of the first Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat highlights the company’s integral role in the National Naval Shipbuilding Enterprise and Western Australia’s significant contribution to the Naval Shipbuilding Plan.

Construction has commenced on the remaining five patrol boats, the first of which is due for handover to the Navy early in 2022.