Austal USA Earns SCA Safety Award

Austal USA was recognized again as one of the safest shipyards in the country by the Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA) at their quarterly meeting in mid-May.



Austal received the SCA’s Award for Excellence in Safety - the company’s total recorded incident rate (TRIR) in 2016 was 56 percent lower than the industry average.



“This amazing accomplishment is the culmination of years of Austal’s dedication to the safety and health of their workers and SCA is proud to have them as a member shipyard.” SCA President Matthew Paxton said.



Austal is a 10-time SCA safety award recipient since 2008. This is the 6th time Austal has been honored with the Excellence in Safety award.



“Worker safety is the number one priority at Austal USA and this award affirms how committed Austal employees are to safety on the job,” said Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle. “An efficient and cost-effective shipbuilding operation is impossible to sustain without a safe working environment – one that attracts a superior workforce like the one we have here.”



SCA members constitute the shipyard industrial base that builds, repairs, maintains and modernizes U.S. Navy ships and craft, U.S. Coast Guard vessels of all sizes, as well as vessels for other U.S. government agencies. The Council represents 41 companies that own and operate over 120 shipyards, with facilities on all three U.S. coasts, the Great Lakes, the inland waterways system, Alaska and Hawaii.



Austal is currently under contract with the U.S. Navy to build 12 Expeditionary Fast Transport vessels under a $1.9 billion contract and 11 Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ships which are part of a contract worth over $3.5 billion.