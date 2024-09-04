Austal USA Launches USNS Point Loma (EPF 15)

Mobile, Ala. shipbuilder Austal USA launched USNS Point Loma (EPF 15), the U.S. Navy’s 15th Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF).

The ship was christened in the beginning of August and is now docked pier side for final outfitting and system activation in preparation for sea trials later this year.

During the launch process, self-propelled modular transporters (SPMT) lifted the ship almost three feet and moved it approximately 400 feet onto a deck barge moored adjacent to the final assembly bay. The barge moved the ship downriver to Austal USA’s West Campus repair yard where the ship was placed in a floating dry dock. The EPF was submerged in the dry dock enabling it to float for the first time, and it was returned back upriver to Austal USA’s new construction facility.

“The continued success of this launch process is a testament to the value of teamwork and applying lessons-learned to everything we do,” said Austal USA Vice President of New Construction Programs, Dave Growden. “Our test and activation, crane and rigging, and safety teams work methodically alongside our Navy partners and key vendors such as Berard Transportation and E.N. Bisso & Son tug services. These partnerships allow us to continually examine our process, identify opportunities for improvement, and more effectively achieve these major ship milestones.”

Production efforts on EPF 15 will shift to final outfitting and system activation to support USNS Point Loma getting underway for sea trials.

USNS Point Loma (EPF 15) is one of 16 expeditionary fast transports (EPF) the U.S. Navy has contracted Mobile, Ala. shipbuilder Austal USA to build.

EPF Flight II provides a Role 2E (enhanced) medical capability which includes, among other capabilities, basic secondary health care built around primary surgery; intensive care unit; ward beds; and limited x-ray, laboratory and dental support. The EPF’s catamaran design provides inherent stability to allow surgeons to perform underway medical procedures in the ship’s operating suite. Enhanced capabilities to support V-22 flight operations and launch and recover 11 meter Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats complement the ship’s medical facilities. These Flight II upgrades along with EPF’s speed, maneuverability and shallow water access are key enablers for mission support of future Distributed Maritime Operations and Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations around the world. Flight II retains the capability of the Flight I to support other missions including core logistics.

EPF 15 is the second EPF Flight II ship built by Austal USA. The Navy is currently embarking an Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU) aboard the first EPF Flight II ship delivered by Austal USA, USNS Cody (T-EPF 14), at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. The EMU is a cutting-edge medical support system with personnel from EMU-1 designed to provide Role 2 (R2) level healthcare services both afloat and ashore.