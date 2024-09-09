Austal USA Lays Keel for Final Expeditionary Fast Transport Vessel USNS Lansing

Austal USA has officially launched the construction of the U.S. Navy’s final Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF), the future USNS Lansing (EPF 16), with a keel laying ceremony at its Mobile, Ala. shipyard.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who is serving as the ship’s sponsor, and Emija Coleman, a seasoned welder with nine years of experience at Austal USA, played key roles in the ceremony. Governor Whitmer, along with Coleman, authenticated the keel by welding her initials into a keel plate that will be permanently affixed to the hull of the USNS Lansing.

At Austal USA, the keel laying represents the ceremonial start of module erection and assembly. Notably, the first module for EPF 16 was introduced into the assembly bay shortly after the launch of USNS Point Loma (EPF 15) on August 27.

Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, highlighted the significance of the USNS Lansing in his address at the ceremony. “This ship highlights the success and importance of our Maritime Statecraft initiative, encompassing a national, whole-of-government effort to restore the comprehensive maritime power of our Nation,” Del Toro said. “The future USNS Lansing is named for the capital city of the state that is a leader in developing the techno-industrial workforce we need to build and assemble the ships, munitions, parts, and pieces our Naval fleet requires, and where, last month, the sponsor, Governor Whitmer and I announced the M3 initiative.”

The USNS Lansing will be the third and final EPF Flight II vessel constructed by Austal USA. The EPF Flight II enhances the ship’s medical capabilities, including advanced secondary health care, an intensive care unit, ward beds, and limited diagnostic services. The EPF’s catamaran design ensures stability, making it suitable for performing medical procedures at sea. Additionally, the Flight II configuration improves support for V-22 flight operations and includes facilities for launching and recovering 11-meter Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats.

“It’s a tremendous honor to work with the men and women of Austal USA in the construction of these great ships,” said Dave Growden, Austal USA vice president of new construction. “Together, thanks to the support of the Navy, our suppliers, and our local, state, and federal delegations, we are able to celebrate this major milestone for this amazing Navy ship.”

Named after Michigan’s capital city, the USNS Lansing is the first Navy ship to bear the name Lansing, although 32 ships have previously been named after Michigan and its cities. The first iron-hulled Navy ship, commissioned in 1844, was named Michigan and served on the Great Lakes.