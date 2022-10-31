Austal USA Names Alcathie VP of Human Resources

Mobile, Ala. shipbuilder Austal USA announced it has hired Michelle Alcathie as vice president of human resources, responsible for the overall development and implementation of company-wide human resources policies, programs and services.

Alcathie is a human resources administrator with over 25 years of experience leading workplace transformations that support long-term strategic business plans.

Before joining Austal USA, Alcathie was vice president of human resources for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. She has also held leadership positions at GKN Aerospace, Trademark Metals Recycling and The Home Depot. Alcathie holds a bachelor of arts degree in human resource administration from St. Leo University in Tampa, Fla.

“Our shipbuilders are our greatest asset and Michelle’s extensive experience leading human resources in the defense industry will be invaluable to our team,” Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh stated. “She’s a proven leader and we are excited to have her coordinating the efforts of our talented human resources professionals as we embark on substantial recruitment and hiring efforts over this next year.”