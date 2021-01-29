Austal USA Names Koblas VP of Human Resources

Shipbuilder Austal USA said it has promoted Sandra Koblas to vice president of human resources.

Koblas joined Austal USA in 2007 and has served as the Mobile, Ala. shipyard's director of human resources for the past eight years, leading the company’s employee relations; diversity, equity and inclusion; talent acquisition and management; and education, training and workforce development.

As vice president of human resources, she will lead a team poised to address workforce, training, social and pandemic challenges facing Austal’s 3,500 employees and their families.

“Sandra Koblas has been a staunch voice and advocate for the incredible team we have here at Austal,” said Austal USA president Craig Perciavalle. “She is a culture builder focused on bringing teams together in a safe and productive environment and the absolute right choice to be leading our human resources.”

Koblas’ impact on education and workforce development extends beyond Austal USA. Koblas has been appointed by the Governor of Alabama and other senior officials to multiple state and regional development boards. She was also part of President Obama’s White House Upskill Summit designed to increase education and employment opportunities for more working-class Americans.