Austal USA Opens San Diego Ship Repair Facility

Austal USA celebrated the opening of its new San Diego waterfront ship repair facility.

The shipyard, located adjacent to Naval Base San Diego, will provide full-service repair, maintenance and modernization services for small surface combatants, unmanned and autonomous vessels, and auxiliary ships.

Since finalizing an agreement for the property over a year ago, Austal USA has invested more than $100 million in facility upgrades and a new floating dry dock to transform the facility. The 15-acre site now provides 678 ft. of improved San Diego Bay shoreline, 80,000 sq. ft. of covered working space, and has been equipped with new pier fenders and moorings, modernized shore power conversions, and enhanced security.

Austal USA is currently executing its first availability in its new facility, the post shakedown of the future USS Canberra (LCS 30). With the company’s new floating dry dock on schedule to be fully operational by summer 2023, Austal USA will have the capability to execute more extensive depot maintenance on Littoral Combat Ships, Frigates, and other similar sized surface combatants and auxiliaries.

With repair and service capabilities previously established in Mobile, Ala. and Singapore, recent expansions into steel shipbuilding, and a technology center in Charlottesville, Va., the San Diego shipyard opening continues Austal USA’s growth as a full service defense provider.

Image courtesy Austal USA