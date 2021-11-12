Austal USA Picks Up the Lease on the Marine Group Boatworks' Ship Repair Yard

Marine Group Boat Works (MBGW) transfered the lease of its National City facility to Austal USA.

The deal is scheduled to close mid-December 2021. This announcement comes after a period of unprecedented growth for MGBW in its yacht, commercial and specialty government craft divisions.

The San Diego-based company will continue their focus on the growing superyacht industry and servicing commercial vessels, with emphasis on the high-speed ferry and tug and barge industries.

In addition, MGBW will continue their specialty government craft services where, historically, they have enjoyed strong market share. Austal will utilize their newly assumed facility primarily for Government ship repair.

“MGBW continues to experience unbelievable growth year after year. We are excited for this opportunity to invest in our organization and increase the capacity of our Chula Vista facility to meet growing industry demands,” said MGBW President Todd Roberts. Marine Group has experienced a 141 percent growth in their superyacht services in the last 13 years. In addition, they have seen a 75 percent increase in commercial vessel revenue since 2018.