Austal USA Taps Fairbanks Morse Defense to Equip OPC WMSM-919

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) on Thursday announced it has been awarded a contract from shipbuilder Austal USA to supply a range of equipment to support the construction of WMSM-919, the U.S. Coast Guard’s next Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC).

FMD, which has been expanding its offering as single-source maritime defense contractor, said its cross-company package for WMSM-919 includes two main propulsion diesel engines through Fairbanks Morse Defense, a hangar door and stores elevator through Federal Equipment Company (FEC), reverse osmosis system through Maxim Watermakers, two all-electric davits through Welin Lambie, and various electrical components (cable trays, light supports, piping supports, down commers, stuffing tubes, etc.) through Research, Tool & Die (RT&D).

“Receiving this contract from Austal encapsulates what we’ve been working toward in recent years through the acquisition of several strategic maritime suppliers,” said George Whittier, CEO of FMD, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management. “The industry recognizes the tremendous added value we can bring through our ability to provide projects with a comprehensive equipment portfolio that spans all of our brands. We look forward to working with Austal on this program and further demonstrating our wide range of capabilities.”

In July 2022, Austal USA was awarded a contract from the Coast Guard for detail design and material acquisition for the fifth OPC hull, with an option for up to 11 hulls.

FMD was previously contracted to provide the main propulsion engines for the Argus (WMSM-915), Chase (WMSM-916), Ingham (WMSM-9170, and Rush (WMSM-918), which are being constructed by Eastern Shipbuilding Group. Earlier this year, the Coast Guard awarded FMD a contract for opposed-piston engine parts for its Bay Class icebreaking tugboats built from 1977-1987.

FMD currently powers more than 65% of the Coast Guard’s ships with medium-speed applications and supplies davits to four different classes of Coast Guard vessels.