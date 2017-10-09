Austal USA Wins Navy Deal

Austal USA won a construction contract by the U.S. Navy Friday to build an additional Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship, its fifteenth ship in the class. The award of LCS 30 is a clear sign of the Navy’s confidence in Austal’s LCS program. The specific value of the contract is under the congressional cost cap of $584 million per ship.

The littoral combat ship has been identified as a key component to the Navy’s ability to gain sea control through distributed lethality.

Austal USA employs 4,000 people at its headquarters and ship manufacturing facility in Mobile, Ala., while its supplier network includes over 2,200 businesses across 43 states. Austal continues to reduce cost and deliver on schedule handing over two LCS ships in 2016 and one of two in 2017, all under the congressional cost cap. This, along with the successful Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) program, has helped make Austal the fifth largest shipbuilder in the United States and positions the company well to rapidly and efficiently support the Navy’s desired fleet of 355 ships with affordable solutions.

Austal delivered the future USS Omaha (LCS 12) to the Navy last month and is scheduled to deliver the Expeditionary Fast Transport USNS City of Bismarck (EPF 9) before the end of the year. With six LCS and eight EPFs already delivered, Austal-built ships are impacting worldwide operations.

Expeditionary Fast Transports are providing valuable humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to both Florida and Puerto Rico in the wake of hurricanes Irma and Maria.