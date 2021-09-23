Marine Link
Friday, September 24, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Austal's CFO Resigns to Take Extended Break

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 23, 2021

File Photo: Austal

File Photo: Austal

Shipbuilder Austal's Chief Financial Office Greg Jason has tendered his resignation from the company, to take an extended break, the company said Thursday.

Jason started with Austal almost 15 years ago, serving in both finance and operational roles, the last nine years as CFO. 

He will conclude his tenure at Austal in December 2021, and, similar to previous senior management changes at Austal, will assist in the search and transition process to appoint a new CFO.

Jason said: "Helping establish shipbuilding operations in Asia and overseeing Austal's dynamic operations across several continents over a prolonged period of time has been a fulfilling journey. The time is now right to take a break and spend some time with my family before assessing and pursuing new opportunities."

Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News