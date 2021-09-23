Austal's CFO Resigns to Take Extended Break

Shipbuilder Austal's Chief Financial Office Greg Jason has tendered his resignation from the company, to take an extended break, the company said Thursday.

Jason started with Austal almost 15 years ago, serving in both finance and operational roles, the last nine years as CFO.

He will conclude his tenure at Austal in December 2021, and, similar to previous senior management changes at Austal, will assist in the search and transition process to appoint a new CFO.

Jason said: "Helping establish shipbuilding operations in Asia and overseeing Austal's dynamic operations across several continents over a prolonged period of time has been a fulfilling journey. The time is now right to take a break and spend some time with my family before assessing and pursuing new opportunities."