Australia Advances Ghost Shark AUV Investment

The Australian Government is investing A$1.7 billion ($1.1 billion) to acquire a new fleet of Australian‑designed and built extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles – known as the Ghost Shark – for the Royal Australian Navy.

The Department of Defence has signed a contract with Anduril Australia for the delivery, maintenance and continued development of the Ghost Shark over the next five years.

The platform is designed to conduct intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and strike operations, stealthily and at long range.

It will deliver a significant boost to Australia’s undersea warfare capabilities – complementing Navy’s future surface combatant fleet and conventionally‑armed, nuclear‑powered submarines.

The move builds on the approximately A$140 million the Australian Government has already invested in the development of the Ghost Shark platform, payloads and production facilities since entering into a collaborative contract with Anduril in 2022.

Delivery of uncrewed undersea and surface vessels will provide Australia’s Defence Force an asymmetric capability advantage – a key priority outlined in the 2024 National Defence Strategy.

Minister for Defence Industry, Pat Conroy, said: “This is a critical capability that the Albanese Government is delivering at pace – with all three prototypes delivered on budget and ahead of schedule.

“Our investment backs in 120 existing workers and creates more than 150 new high-skilled, local jobs.

“This reflects the Albanese Government’s unwavering commitment to supporting Australian innovation, backing Australian workers and building a defence future made in Australia.”



