Australia Busts Indonesian Fishermen for Shark-finning

Australian authorities last month located, intercepted and apprehended an Indonesian vessel illegally fishing and shark finning inside the Australian Territorial Sea near New Year Island, approximately 294 kilometers north-east of Darwin.

Australian authorities seized the vessel along with 50 kilograms of shark fin, 80 kilograms of bait fish and a substantial quantity of fishing equipment. The crew was detained and transported to Darwin, with the vessel destroyed by Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA) at a land-based facility in accordance with Australian biosecurity requirements.

Five Indonesian nationals were charged with offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991 (Cth). Each of the accused fishers pleaded guilty at Darwin Local Court on July 18 and were released on $1,000 recognizance orders on an undertaking to be of good behavior for a period of three years. They have since returned to Indonesia.

AFMA, in partnership with Maritime Border Command, a multi-agency task force which includes Australian Border Force and Australian Defense Force, continues to target illegal foreign fishing in Australian waters to protect our precious marine resources.

Australian authorities are also using other measures to combat illegal fishing at its source, including the delivery of public information campaigns within Indonesian fishing communities, the distribution of educational material, targeted social media campaigns, and proactive engagement with fishers.

General Manager, Fisheries Operations, Justin Bathurst, said, “Australia’s healthy fisheries resources are an attractive target for illegal fishing operators.

“Sharks are an important part of a healthy ecosystem, helping to control the balance of marine species and ensuring ecological stability. Removing sharks from the marine ecosystem threatens the health of our well-managed fisheries.

“AFMA and our partner agencies remain focused on identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting illegal fishers. Those caught fishing illegally in Australian waters risk prosecution and as well as seizure and destruction of their vessel.”

Rear Admiral Brett Sonter, Commander Maritime Border Command, said, “Maritime Border Command’s presence in Australia’s northern waters is persistent and enduring.

“The combined efforts of MBC and partner agencies such as AFMA enables surveillance, patrol and response capabilities to combat illegal activity and threats to Australia's border.

“The seizure of fishing gear and disposal of vessels serves as a reminder to those seeking to exploit Australia's marine resources that Australian authorities have zero tolerance for such illegal activity."

(Photo: Australian Border Force)