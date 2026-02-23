Australia Intercepts Two Illegal Fishing Boats

The Australian Border Force (ABF) has acted under Operation BROADSTAFF, intercepting two foreign fishing vessels in the vicinity of Albany Islands, Queensland on February 20.

During intelligence led patrols of the region, ABF officers from Maritime Border Command (MBC), working with partner agencies, intercepted two suspected illegal foreign fishing vessels near Cape York.

Officers identified 510kg of salt and fishing equipment on board the vessels. The crew were apprehended and transferred to Darwin. In due course the two vessels will be disposed of in accordance with Australian law.

Operation BROADSTAFF remains ongoing, with further activity planned across northern Queensland and the Torres Strait.

Since January 1, the ABF has intercepted 15 foreign fishing vessels in northern Queensland and the Torres Strait.



