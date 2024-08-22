Australia Next to Command Red Sea Maritime Task Force

Australia will assume command of the Combined Maritime Force’s Combined Task Force (CTF) 153 for six months from October.

CTF 153 was established in April 2022 and focuses on international maritime security and capacity-building efforts in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and Gulf of Aden.

Australia has been conducting maritime security operations in the Middle East under Operation MANITOU since 1990 and has previously commanded CTFs 150 and 152. This will be its first time for CTF 153.

Chief of Joint Operations, Vice Admiral Justin Jones, said: “We proudly work alongside 44 other member nations in the Combined Maritime Force to support freedom of navigation and free, fair and open trade and the international rules‑based order.”

Australia assumes command from Italy.



