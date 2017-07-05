Royal Australia Navy Ship Visits India

Related News

Philippines Completes Scientific Survey in Disputed Sea

The Philippines has completed an 18-day scientific survey in the South China Sea to assess the condition of coral reefs and draw a nautical map of disputed area…

CMR Group Awarded R&D Funding

CMR Group said it has won funding support from Innovate UK for a new electrical wiring harness being developed for industrial…

Telenor Expands Communication Services for DFDS

Global maritime mobile operator Telenor Maritime said it will expand communications services for longstanding partner DFDS…

MTG Unveils Its Latest Dredging Equipment

MTG has introduced its latest solutions for the dredging market at the Dredging Summit & Expo’17 in Vancouver from June 26-29.

Submersible, Magnetic Robot Performs Hull Inspections

Canadian company Deep Trekker has launched a new inspection vehicle at Nor-Shipping 2017: the Deep Trekker DT640 Utility Crawler…

Austal Wins USD 584.2 million US Navy Contract

Australian shipbuilder Austal has won a $584.2 million contract to build a 14th Littoral Combat Ship for the US Navy, Reuters reported.

Harvey Gulf Charters Harvey Deep-Sea Through 2018

Harvey Gulf International Marine has announced that it has secured a charter extension for the MPSV Harvey Deep-Sea through December 31, 2018.

Tug Newbuild Alcor Delivered to Navibulgar

On June 2, 2017, MTG-Dolphin Shipyard delivered to Navigation Maritime Bulgare (Navibulgar) JSC the tug Alcor, the first…