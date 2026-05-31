Australian Commissions HMAS Eyre

The Royal Australian Navy commissioned HMAS Eyre into the fleet in a ceremony at HMAS Stirling in Western Australia.

HMAS Eyre is the second of six planned Arafura class offshore patrol vessels (OPV) to enter service, following the commissioning of sister ship HMAS Arafura last year.

The 80-metre long Arafura class OPVs will help patrol and secure Australia’s maritime border alongside the Evolved Cape class patrol boats.

Together, they play a key role in humanitarian and disaster relief, and enhance Navy’s regional engagement.

HMAS Eyre has a range of 4,000 nautical miles and can perform roles previously requiring numerous vessels. The ship has further improved living quarters and amenities to better support sailors and officers deployed at sea.

HMAS Eyre was built by Civmec Defence Industries (formerly Luerssen Australia) at the Osborne Naval Shipyard in South Australia.

The next four OPVs are under construction at the Henderson Shipyard in Western Australia.

Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, said: “The commissioning of HMAS Eyre strengthens our nation’s maritime security, providing our Navy with the capability to protect Australia’s maritime approaches, contributing to stability in our region.

“Offshore patrol vessels like HMAS Eyre are a force multiplier, performing a number of roles in a variety of missions.

“HMAS Eyre will conduct maritime surveillance interdiction and was purpose built to embark containerized mission systems as part of an integrated capability. I am very much looking forward to seeing all six of these flexible ships in the hands of our capable Royal Australian Navy sailors.”



