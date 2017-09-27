RJE to Build GE Gas Turbine Modules for Australian Navy Frigates

Related News

Wreck of WWI German U-boat Sub Found off Belgium

The well-preserved wreck of a World War One German submarine, possibly still containing the bodies of its 23 crew members…

India's INS Satavahana Concludes Basic Submarine Course

Passing out ceremony of Basic Submarine Courses for Sindhughosh and Shishumar Class was held at Submarine School, INS Satavahana on 22 Sep 17.

2,000th Neopanamax Transits Expanded Panama Canal

Yesterday, the Panama Canal welcomed its 2,000th Neopanamax vessel through the waterway, demonstrating the route’s continued…

Polaris Orders 10 ‘Green’ VLOCs at Hyundai Heavy

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), the world’s largest shipbuilder, announced today that it signed a $800 Million worth contract to build ten 325…

China Workshop Discusses Oil Pollution Response

Current research and technical developments in oil spill preparedness and response were in the spotlight at a major seminar in Tianjin…

USS Iwo Jima, USS New York Return to Mayport

The amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), along with multiple…

Logimatic, Eiger Marine Join for Fleet Management Solution

Logimatic has formed an alliance with Eiger Marine to market the most comprehensive and operational Fleet Management System to the shipping industry…

MTCC-Asia is Up and Running

Maritime administrators from over 20 countries across Asia have gathered at the first regional event of Asia’s Maritime Technology…

Pharos Offshore Names Warder COO

Pharos Offshore announced Andy Warder has joined the team as Chief Operations Officer with immediate effect. Warder joins…

Canadian Coast Guard Expands Mapping Capability

Kongsberg Maritime said the Canadian Coast Guard has chosen its high resolution EM 712 multibeam echo sounders for the medium…

Collaboration for Future Ready Shipping

"No stakeholder, alone, can deal with the complexities the planet faces in addressing the challenge of climate change", said…