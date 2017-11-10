DMA Zooms in on Autonomous Ships

Together with Danish Shipping, Danish Maritime and IDA Maritime, the Danish Maritime Authority will be hosting an international conference on autonomous ships on Tuesday (14 November 2017) in Copenhagen.

All over the world, great efforts are being made these years to develop new ship technologies. Research is already far progressed and, at the same time, the Danish Maritime Authority is striving to clarify how the authorities can ensure, insofar as possible, that regulation does not present a barrier to the future use of technological solutions in shipping.

Director General Andreas Nordseth from the Danish Maritime Authority said: "I am really pleased that we now bring together players and stakeholders from all over the world in Copenhagen to share the most recent knowledge about maritime technological solutions. We must continue our close cooperation in the global maritime world in order to utilise the new potential presented by technological developments. I consider the use of digitalisation, autonomous ships and new technology as such quite decisive for the maritime sector’s chance of continuing the growth that we are constantly working proactively to support.”

A year ago, the Danish Maritime Authority published a pre-analysis on autonomous ships in cooperation with the Technical University of Denmark (DTU). The next step of the work regulating this area has been taken with the Danish Maritime and Rambøll/CORE’s intention to publish a new report later this year; this report will focus on specific areas where a decision must be taken as regards regulation.

The purpose of this work is to ensure that Denmark establishes the framework before the industry can really start using new technological solutions in shipping.