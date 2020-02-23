AV in Support of Naval Operations

Europe’s leading Naval defence company Naval Group has developed a range of sophisticated solutions to operate unmanned vehicles and protect warships systems to enhance the defence of sovereign interests.



The French shipbuilding company has presented its solution to address compelling information modern warfare trends at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) in Abu Dhabi.



Set in the context of emerging threats including the use of mines, piracy and cyber-attacks, Naval Group has developed a range of sophisticated solutions to operate unmanned vehicles and protect warships systems to enhance the defence of sovereign interests.



Unmanned systems also offer many advantages, mitigating risks to personnel and enhancing the effectiveness of conventional defence resources.



Naval Group solutions can integrate all types of autonomous vehicles for deployment above and underwater, exploiting their payload to the benefit of the tactical situation whatever the sea conditions. The I4 Drones Mission system is a drone-agnostic solution enabling simultaneous operation above and underwater, and exploitation of multiple drones.



Jean-Luc Thouvenel, Regional Director of Naval Group, said: “Modern-day trends are well documented in the Middle East and its surrounding waters. We are proud to take part at this event in Abu Dhabi to further our collaboration with the UAE.”



Naval Group has undertaken many years of careful research and development with the French and partner navies to best understand how the deployment of autonomous vehicles can play an effective role in enhancing capabilities of the ship and security of the crew.