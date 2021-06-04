AVEVA, IMI Extend Collaboration

AVEVA and International Maritime Industries (IMI) extended their existing long-term collaboration with a new strategic partnership, a partnership designed to advance IMI’s engineering solutions to include production and manufacturing processes for the maritime sector in the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The new a joint venture involves Saudi Aramco, Lamprell Plc, Bahri and Hyundai Heavy Industries and spans a 10-year period, to optimize digitalization across the maritime lifecycle using AVEVA Unified Engineering and AVEVA Digital Ship and Shipyard Operations.

Set to be fully operational by 2023, IMI is driving an accelerated and advanced digital program to ensure it is able to commence yard operations using the most advanced technology innovations.

“AVEVA has a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge solutions for large-scale digital transformational projects for the maritime industry," said Peter Herweck, CEO, AVEVA. "We provide an integrated, data- management platform that spans IMI’s core business processes. We are also committed to being a strong partner for co-innovating on transformational technologies and services."