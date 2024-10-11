AW Shipping Places $250M Order to Chinese Shipyard for Two New VLACs

AW Shipping, a joint venture between ADNOC L&S and Wanhua Chemical Group, has awarded contracts worth $250 million to China’s Jiangnan Shipyard for two additional Very Large Ammonia Carriers (VLACs).

The VLACs each have a carrying capacity of 93,000 cubic meters of ammonia, making them among the largest ammonia carriers in the world.

Scheduled to be delivered between 2027 and 2028, the vessels will be equipped with energy-efficient dual-fuel engines capable of operating on liquefied petroleum gas or conventional fuels.

Initial contracts for two vessels with the option for a further two were signed by the companies in China in July, 2024.

“These contracts demonstrate AW Shipping and ADNOC L&S’s commitment to meeting future demand for lower-carbon energy sources such as ammonia, which are increasingly vital in powering the energy transition. We are pleased to welcome Jiangnan Shipyard as they establish a new office in Abu Dhabi, strengthening our growing partnership and highlighting the robust industrial ties between the UAE and China,” said Abdulkareem Al Masabi, Chairman of AW Shipping and CEO of ADNOC L&S.