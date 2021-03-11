Awind Orders Two CSOVs from China Merchants Industry

Norwegian-based Awind said it has ordered a pair of hybrid-electric commissioning, service and operations vessels (CSOV) from China Merchants Industry in Hong Kong, with options for up to four additional vessels.

Awind, a subsidiary of Awilco affiliate Integrated Wind Solutions AS (IWS), said the two 90-meter newbuilds are scheduled for delivery in the first and second quarters of 2023. They will be used to support the installation, commissioning and operations/maintenance phase of offshore wind farms.

"We are very pleased to provide the offshore wind industry with these highly capable 'walk-to-work' vessels increasing safety, operability and efficiency as well as reducing the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for offshore wind. The vessels are equipped for zero-emission operations by battery biased plug-in hybrid solution and are fully prepared for continuous zero-emission operations," said Christopher A. Heidenreich, Awind managing director.

The DNV-classed vessels will be equipped with 3D motion compensated crane, motion compensated gangway and will be able to accommodate up to 120 persons, mostly in single cabins.