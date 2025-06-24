AYK Energy Secures DNV Approval for Latest Range of Marine Batteries

AYK Energy is set to ramp manufacturing of its latest range of marine batteries after receiving type approval from DNV.

DNV has approved AYK Energy’s Pisces, Pisces +, OrionAN, and OrionAN+, as well as aluminum versions of AYK’s legacy modules setting new standards in clean energy marine propulsion.

AYK Energy founder Chris Kruger said the approval is a game changer making marine battery technology more affordable driving adoption.

The approval enables the company to install a 10.4MWh Pisces + battery system on the hybrid-electric Ropax ferry the Aurora Botnia owned by Wasaline and operating a daily service between Finland and Sweden.

Earlier this year, AYK installed 12 megawatt-hour (MWh) Orion+ batteries on Brittany Ferries Guillaume de Normandie hybrid-electric ferry and its sister ship, Saint-Malo at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Weihai. The vessels can now operate on zero emission battery power while entering and exiting port, improving air quality and cutting emissions in built up port areas. The ferries are designed to run on LNG, battery-power or a combination of the two.