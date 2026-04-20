Everllence Ammonia Engine Passes Factory Acceptance Test

Everllence has announced the successful factory acceptance test (FAT) of its first ammonia-burning engine built by licensee Engine & Machinery of Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI-EMD) in South Korea.

The dual-fuel Everllence B&W 6G60ME-LGIA (-liquid gas injection ammonia) type is slated for a vessel for Singapore-based, Eastern Pacific Shipping currently under construction at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in Korea. The engine also comes equipped with HPSCR (High Pressure Selective Catalytic Reduction) technology.

The first very large ammonia carrier is scheduled for delivery in October 2026. The vessel will be the first in the world to be equipped with the Everllence 6G60ME-LGIA ammonia engines.

Ole Pyndt Hansen – Senior Vice President, Head of Two-Stroke R&D, Everllence – said: “This is a huge milestone that places our ammonia engine on the very brink of its commercial debut. This engine sets new benchmarks in zero-carbon propulsion and digitally connected performance and has attracted great interest since development began. The speedy execution of this FAT is just the latest step in what we anticipate will be a largely seamless journey from lab to ocean. It stands testament to Everllence’s unique ability to deliver just what the market needs. Bringing new fuels to market is not just innovation – it's imperative for zero-carbon shipping.”

Everllence first introduced the ME-LGIA at a two-day event in Copenhagen in November 2025. The engine has many of the same merits as Everllence’s existing ME-LGIM and ME-LGIP units that, respectively, run on methanol and LPG. The new engine also has many, extra safety features such as containment systems, sensors, system ventilation and double-walled piping developed especially for ammonia’s characteristics as a fuel.

Everllence reports that the full sales release of the ME-LGIA will initially feature G50, S50, S60, G60, G70 and G80 bore sizes. Retrofit options will also be made available as part of the full sales release.



