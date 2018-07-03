Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company Supports Environment

Environmental protection is one of the main criteria of sustainable development o Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ACSC).

ACSC keeps in the center of constant attention the minimization of environmental impacts of sludges, waste oil , fuel, other liquid and solid wastes obtained during the operation of vessels and the functioning of onshore facilities, on water basins, ground and air.

Preventive measures within the framework of existing opportunities are taken against the damage of the environment in the course of operations.

According to the data of January-May of this year, 59194.75 tons of sewage and household wastewater, 3844.311 tons of oil polluted water on vessels, 3154 tons of oiled rags, 12,49 tons of synthetic propylene rope residues, 24,1 tons of overdue chemical products that were formed both onshore and offshore facilities, were transferred on the basis of concluded contracts to the appropriate certified structures with experienced experts and technical resources for their subsequent removal from the territory.

Along with this, 71 pieces of unusable batteries, 48,02 tons of rubber waste, 136 pieces of fuel, 362 pieces of oil and 231 pieces of air filters, 9,5 tons of toner cartridge, 36,86 tons of ceramics, 6 tons of asbestos residues, 36 tons of used containers from paints and paint waste, 177,48 tons of wood waste, 25.0 tons of medical waste, 84.98 tons of glass waste, 129,44 tons of cellulose, 172,62 tons of textile waste, 116,47 tons of polymer and plastic waste, 409,22 tons of food residues were transfered by designation.

During this period, from the surface of the Seaside National Park water area and the coastal activities of the Company, 0.95 tons of bilge water were collected and transferred to destination, as well as 13.35 tons of items of various sizes.