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Thursday, April 9, 2026

Babcock Announces Capability Centre Location in Plymouth

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 5, 2026

Source: Babcock

Source: Babcock

Babcock International Group has confirmed the location for its new Capability Centre in Plymouth - a major milestone in plans to relocate up to 2,000 highly skilled employees into the heart of the city.

The new Capability Centre will be based at 40-46 Royal Parade.

Establishing this new facility, in addition to the Dockyard, will enable Babcock to free up vital space at its Devonport site, supporting the continued focus on delivering critical and complex Ministry of Defence programs in the South West.

Harry Holt, Chief Executive of Babcock Nuclear said: “With major investment through the Ministry of Defence in our Devonport co‑located site and new services, including our MoveSmart shuttle bus service, it is an exciting time for Babcock and for Plymouth. We remain committed to this journey with our colleagues, customer and partners, moving forward, together.”

The announcement builds on recent momentum for the city, including Plymouth being named a National Defence Growth Area and the Ministry of Defence’s £4.4 billion investment in Devonport.

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