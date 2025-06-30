Babcock Backs UK Regional Regeneration with Plymouth Workforce Relocation

U.K. defense contractor Babcock International has unveiled plans to relocate over 2,000 staff from its Devonport Royal Dockyard to a new center in Plymouth city center, in a move designed to stimulate regional economic growth and social development.

The announcement comes as Babcock outlines its increasing influence across society as its impact, beyond the balance sheet from the Defense Dividend, is revealed.

To further unlock potential and transform thousands of lives and businesses, as part of a wider economic and social blueprint across the U.K., the company is planning to relocate employees from some of its Devonport support functions into a new capability center in the center of Plymouth to help boost collaboration, foster wider prosperity and support defense delivery.

The 2025 Strategic Defense Review defined a new Defense Dividend as an engine for growth and a partnership with industry that will create jobs, wealth and opportunity in every corner of the U.K.

Detailed in Babcock’s approach to delivering the Defense Dividend, the company outlines that it is investing in regeneration and prosperity through local partner initiatives, with $755 million (£550 million) invested in 3,800 U.K. Small to Medium sized Enterprises and a key supporter of regional investment zones

Also, the company plans to secure critical skills across defense and nuclear through its largest annual early careers intake of around 900 this year, developing vital nuclear skills through regional hubs, engaging 82,000 pupils through STEM activity (1 in 130 UK pupils) and plans to recruit 1,000 new Production Support Operatives – an award-winning employment initiative .

The announcement follows the company’s independent economic report which revealed that Babcock made a total contribution of $5.9 billion (£4.3 billion) to U.K. GDP in FY2024, supporting 1 in every 550 jobs in the country.

“The Defense Dividend is far reaching, strengthening the UK’s defense industrial base and fostering prosperity, collaboration and innovation in the communities we work in. Our ambitious blueprint for Plymouth is a model for regional regeneration and one we are committed to delivering.

“As a strategic partner to Government, for every pound spent on defense, our community of passionate people are delivering back, and we value the things that matter to our customers, colleagues and communities,” said David Lockwood, CEO Babcock.