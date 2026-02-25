Babcock Celebrates Milestones in Type 31 Defense Program

Babcock International Group has achieved two milestones in the delivery of the Royal Navy’s Type 31, Inspiration Class program, as the Steel Cut for HMS Bulldog and the Rollout of HMS Active took place at their Rosyth facility in Scotland.

The ceremonial Steel Cut for HMS Bulldog marked the official start of build on the fourth of five Inspiration-class frigates, while the rollout of HMS Active saw the emergence of the second frigate from the purpose-built ship assembly hall, ahead of entering the water for the first time.

Guests from the UK and beyond had the opportunity to see first‑hand the innovation and expertise driving the program, as well as the infrastructure and technology across their manufacturing facility at Rosyth.

With each ship, the lessons learned, practical knowledge and experience in sequencing, integration and supply chain management is further embedded into the program, informing the planning and delivery of future builds. Design improvements arising from the first two ships are already enhancing build efficiency for ships three and four. Increased compartment and system outfitting in the manufacturing bays before the main blocks are assembled will help to reduce integration time in the build hall by making the most of earlier outfitting, supporting programme delivery times.

The Type 31 programme plays a significant role in supporting the UK’s sovereign defense capability. With the majority of work taking place in Fife, Scotland, it is supported by a network of UK and international suppliers, including Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). The program sustains about 2,500 highly skilled jobs.

Their Arrowhead 140 frigate design, on which the UK’s Type 31 ship is based, is also proving a continued success overseas. The design has already been selected by Poland for its Miecznik frigate programme and firmly established in Indonesia, where multiple Arrowhead 140‑based frigates are now in build, including two new design and build licences recently secured.

The five frigates will form a key element of the Royal Navy’s surface fleet, undertaking missions including interception, intelligence gathering, defence engagement and humanitarian support. The first ship, HMS Venturer, celebrated her rollout from the purpose-built Venturer Building in mid‑2025. Most recently, the keel of HMS Formidable was laid in a ceremony at the end of last year, signaling the start of the third ship’s assembly phase.