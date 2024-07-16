Babcock and the Polish Naval Academy Enter New Academic Partnership

Defence company Babcock International Group and the Polish Naval Academy in Gdynia are set to collaborate on a new program of professional internships following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Cooperation Agreement.

This summer, two Naval Academy students will take part in a six-week internship in Gdynia. During this time, they will work alongside Babcock employees to develop their skills and understanding of the marine industry. They will also have the opportunity to visit Babcock’s Rosyth operations and learn more about the international business.

Ewa Kittel-Prejs, Babcock Country Director Poland, said: “The internship program marks a significant milestone in our commitment to our wider workforce development plans in Poland, and we are pleased to be working in partnership with the Naval Academy to recruit talented people to the business, ensuring we invest in tomorrow’s workforce today.”

Rector-Commandant, Rear Admiral Prof. Ph.D. Tomasz Szubrycht, said: "The Naval Academy employs specialists who have many years of experience in carrying out research projects and implementations from the university to the industry. Therefore, the relations between leading companies, such as Babcock, and institutions representing the industry and the university, are extremely important.

“The planned internships with Babcock will allow the students to explore many innovative solutions and aid their professional development.’’

The internship program follows the successful introduction of an international apprentice exchange program in Gdynia, as well as the upcoming commencement of our new Babcock Polska graduate scheme in September.



