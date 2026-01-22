Babcock Signs First Deal Under $5.3B Indonesia Maritime Partnership

U.K. defense contractor Babcock has secured its first agreement under the $5.3 billion (£4 billion) Maritime Partnership Program (MPP) with Indonesia, covering the sale of two Arrowhead 140 frigate licenses to be delivered over the coming months.

The agreement includes a Letter of Intent outlining Indonesia’s procurement ambitions under the MPP, alongside the initial license deal. It builds on Babcock’s original export of two Arrowhead 140 licenses to Indonesia in 2021 and follows the recent launch of the first vessel under the Merah Putih frigate class program.

The Letter of Intent was signed on behalf of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Babcock CEO David Lockwood, following the landmark MPP announced in November 2025 between Babcock and the Indonesian government.

The program aims to jointly develop maritime capability for Indonesia’s navy and fishing industry, supporting broader food security objectives.

The agreement marks further progress between Babcock and Indonesia’s Ministry of Defense and underscores growing momentum behind the company’s frigate export strategy.

“The Maritime Partnership Program between Babcock and Indonesia is focused on advancing Indonesia’s defense and maritime capabilities, infrastructure and supply chain, while creating jobs and prosperity for local communities.

“As the lead industrial partner in this program, we are creating a strong and enduring alliance that will not only support Indonesia’s maritime goals but will sustain and grow jobs in both countries.

“This first work order, within this landmark framework, signals the importance of the pace and progress needed to deliver President Prabowo Subianto’s maritime transformation and underpins the growing success of our Arrowhead 140 export design,” said David Lockwood, Babcock CEO.