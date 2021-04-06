Bad Fuel Causes Engine Trouble on MSC Containership

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) said one of its containerships has had to pause its China-U.S. voyage after a fuel problem gave rise to engine problems on board the 366-meter vessel.

The Panamanian-flagged containership MSC Ariane had to stop at sea on April 2 due to an engine issue caused by "bad quality of fuel", MSC said.

Maersk, MSC's partner under the 2M Alliance, said a tugboat with spare parts has reached the vessel and began towing it toward Japan for repair. The stricken box ship is expected to reach Wakayama on April 7.

MSC Ariane is deployed as part of MSC's Pearl service rotation (Vung Tau – Hong Kong – Yantian – Xiamen – Los Angeles). The 13,050 TEU vessel left Xiamen, China on March 31 and was expected to berth in Los Angeles on April 24.

MSC said it is expecting the berthing schedule to be adjusted due to the repairs and ongoing congestion issues at the U.S.' top container ports in the Los Angeles area.