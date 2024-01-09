BAE Systems Begins Building Shipbuilding Academy in Glasgow

BAE Systems announced construction has begun on a new Applied Shipbuilding Academy at its Scotstoun shipyard on the banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow, as the company bolsters its efforts to develop future talent.

Designed to support the development of the entire workforce, from apprentices to senior leaders, the Academy will comprise of a Modern Trade Hall and a Flexible Learning Hub. It will also serve to upskill the existing workforce while attracting new talent.

A historic industrial building will be retrofitted to become the Modern Trade Hall, with areas dedicated to each shipbuilding trade, ship-realistic mock up environments and research & technology facilities. Immediately adjacent will be a Flexible Learning Hub, containing more than 30 classrooms, a STEM innovation lab and office facilities.

On completion in the second half of 2024, the Shipbuilding Academy will provide bespoke training for almost 4,500 employees, including nearly 700 apprentices. These new facilities will also enable a substantial expansion of the early careers programs at BAE Systems, doubling the intake in Glasgow to more than 200 new apprentices each year.

Paul Feely, Academy and Engineering Director, BAE Systems’ Naval Ships business, said, "This new training facility is an exciting demonstration of our commitment to shipbuilding on the Clyde, allowing us to further support thousands of highly skilled jobs in Scotland. Our investment in Glasgow will help us to deliver the national endeavor that is the Type 26 program and ensure that we can provide navies around the world with a competitive edge in the decades to come."

Rex Cox, Chief Executive Officer, National Shipbuilding Office, said, "Our work with the UK Shipbuilding Skills Task Force identified the urgent need to invest in shipbuilding skills. At the National Shipbuilding Office, we are heartened to see such tangible action being taken in response to our collective call for upskilling the industry and we look forward to the positive impact this academy will have on our national shipbuilding capabilities."

The Academy in Glasgow is the third dedicated training facility which BAE Systems has created, following similar investments in Samlesbury and Barrow-in-Furness in the North West of England. Together, the facilities support the training and development of BAE Systems’ near 40,000 strong workforce across the U.K., the company said, noting it has almost doubled its investment in education, skills and early careers activities to £180 million over the past two years.

Construction of a modern shipbuilding hall in Govan is also underway and, together with a range of additional investments in technologies and equipment, it forms part of an overall £300 million investment in the two sites in Glasgow over the next five years.

BAE Systems has also announced that it is recruiting almost 300 apprentices and graduates to join its Naval Ships business in Glasgow in 2024. The closing date for apprentice applications is February 28, 2024.