BAE Systems Begins Building UK's New Frigate in Scotland

Construction on the U.K. Royal Navy's future HMS Birmingham has officially commenced at BAE Systems’ Govan shipyard in Glasgow.

Work on the first three Type 26 ships is well under way with HMS Glasgow now at BAE Systems’ Scotstoun shipyard to have her complex systems installed, HMS Cardiff currently being assembled and HMS Belfast in its early construction phase. HMS Birmingham is the first ship to be constructed under a £4.2 billion contract for the remaining five ships secured in November, which reflects the Ministry of Defense’s confidence in the program.

The Type 26 is one of the world’s most advanced warships. It is designed for anti-submarine warfare and high-intensity air defense, but can adapt its role quickly to transport high volumes of humanitarian aid and house medical facilities.

The program is a UK-wide endeavor, with more than 120 British suppliers securing contracts supporting the frigates, including for steering gears in Dunfermline, gas turbines in Filton and maritime LED lighting in Cumbria.

"HMS Birmingham will benefit from a range of investments that will transform our digital and physical infrastructure and consolidate a center of excellence for shipbuilding skills here in the U.K.," said Simon Lister, Managing Director of BAE Systems' Naval Ships business.

BAE Systems is investing approximately £15 million in a new Applied Shipbuilding Academy in Glasgow to support the development of the entire workforce, from apprentices through to senior leaders. In addition, construction has begun on a modern shipbuilding hall worth more than £100 million, which will enhance productivity on the Clyde to support the delivery of these eight ships and future orders.

The Commonwealths of Australia and Canada have selected the Type 26 design, which, together with the U.K., provide an anticipated 32-ship program across the three nations. Sharing build and transition into service lessons across all three programs will benefit all parties in this multinational effort.